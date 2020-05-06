Bell County’s COVID-19 testing sites have been in urban areas. That’s set to change Friday, at least for a day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday it will stand up temporary coronavirus test sites in Troy and Rogers. As the state agency announced that, the Bell County Public Health District said it identified three new infections — all in Killeen — and an additional recovery.
That brings the health district’s case count to 196 while Texas Department of State Health Services said the county’s total was 210 — a figure that includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers who live on base and is about a day behind local numbers.
The rural test sites will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Rogers Fire Department, 6 W. Mesquite Ave., Rogers, and Troy Fire Department, 201 E. Main St., Troy. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register for a testing appointment.
“They will be by appointment only, so it’s not a drive-up test site,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said last week. “You must make an appointment. It is my understanding there will be some health screening before you get cleared to go get tested at those sites.”
People will be tested if they have fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion and a loss of taste or smell.
So far, 23 rural Bell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health district. Rural Bell County cases include people who live in unincorporated areas and small cities.
The remaining 173 infections have been in Killeen, Temple, Belton and Harker Heights.
As the number of confirmed cases inched up slightly, the health district reported the recoveries total is now 123.
And like case and recovery number bumps, the number of tests performed in the county increased Wednesday. Health district data shows 472 tests were performed since Tuesday. That brings the testing total to 8,720.
Neighboring Coryell County also saw an increase in its COVID-19 cases — albeit more than three times Bell County’s new cases. Coryell County officials said they had 10 new cases, bringing their total to 190.
Nearly 75 percent — or 142 infections — of Coryell County cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at prisons in Gatesville. Nine of the new cases were inmates, according to local data.