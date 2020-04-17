“The littlest things can help. People really appreciate it,” Lexi Ares said Thursday.
Lexi, a Temple High School freshman, encourages her classmates to find a way to help their community and to stay positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She found her way to help — or it found her early in life.
Lexi’s grandmother, Donna Adams, taught her to sew when she was about 2 years old, her father Jose Ares said. During this lengthy time out of school and away from softball caused by the coronavirus, the THS freshman has spent time with Adams, making and donating about 100 masks for health care workers, other essential workers, family members and other members of the community, he said.
One of Lexi’s softball coaches, Katie Wayan, described her outlook as positive and upbeat. Wayan said she’s shown a willingness to jump in and learn something new.
Wayan was impressed by Lexi’s growth on the softball field, where she is a pitcher.
“I’ve seen her grow on the softball field and now as a resourceful, strong and resilient young woman who has set her mind on helping make a difference during this difficult time,” Wayan said.
During her time away from school and sports, Lexi does her homework and works on her pitching so she stays fit and ready for when students can go back to school, her father said.
Lexi goes to her grandmother’s house to help make the masks. They’ll soon be making more, Lexi said.
She doesn’t charge for the masks. Pictures of people receiving the masks are all Lexi has seen. She hasn’t met any of the recipients.
“I do it for fun,” Lexi told the Telegram.