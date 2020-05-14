Brothers Alexander Feingold, left, and Joseph Feingold look at photo of themselves as boys in Joseph's apartment in New York on June 8, 2015. Joseph Feingold died at age 97 of complications from the new coronavirus, four weeks after his brother Alexander, 95, died of pneumonia at the same New York hospital. The brothers were Polish-born Holocaust survivors who had a difficult relationship shaped by the trauma of the war and the loss of their beloved mother and younger brother in Treblinka. The pandemic that gripped New York prevented a final farewell. (Raphaela Neihausen via AP)