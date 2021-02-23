Local health officials will address Bell County’s next distribution stage for COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said.
Although Bell County Judge David Blackburn will host the news conference from the second-floor courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse — 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton — the public can access a livestream for the event online at bit.ly/3bwKPcy.
Stafford said Blackburn will deliver the update with leaders from Bell County’s three largest health providers, while Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell will attend the news conference virtually.
“(Blackburn) will be joined by Kevin Roberts, president and CEO of AdventHealth Central Texas, Angie Gentry, director of Trauma and Forensics at Baylor Scott & White Health, and Patrick Swindle, CEO of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights,” Stafford said in a news release.