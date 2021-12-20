The first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has now been identified in Bell County, according to local health officials.
The Bell County Public Health District confirmed local genomic sequencing identified the quickly spreading variant on Friday. Officials said Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple does weekly genomic sequencing to detect different variants, including omicron.
Health officials said the omicron variant appears to be much more contagious than previously identified mutations of the virus, including the delta variant.
Costa Claver, chief epidemiologist with the health district, said officials are monitoring the variant and expect an increase of local cases.
“We do anticipate a surge of new infections in the coming weeks, but it is too early to tell how severe it will be,” Claver said.
So far in the United States, the omicron variant has been identified in every state aside from Oklahoma, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC website said it still does not yet know how easily the new variant spreads, the severity of illness caused or how well existing vaccines or medications work on it.
County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said breakthrough infections due to the variant have been identified. Despite this, Smith said these breakthrough infections are not what she is most concerned about right now.
“While breakthrough infections are being reported even in vaccinated people, our biggest concern is the potential for rapid spread within the unvaccinated population, which could lead to more severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Smith said.
Smith said that although it is unclear how omicron will affect the population if it becomes more widespread, she recommends residents get vaccinated and continue with good hygiene and safety measures.
Those who are not fully vaccinated, or have not had their booster, are being asked to wear masks in crowded places and get tested if they are exposed to someone with the virus or have symptoms.