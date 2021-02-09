Health workers have administered 2,460 total second doses at the Bell County Expo Center through Monday, county spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram.
Stafford said the facility, which is in its second week of operation at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, administered 994 second doses on Monday, bringing its daily inoculation rate to 820 — an average that does not include Tuesday vaccinations.
Walmart pharmacies at 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove and 2805 S. State Highway 36 in Gatesville will begin vaccinating eligible residents on Friday — inoculations that were made available through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of health and wellness, said in a news release. “We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Texas, and we take that role very seriously.”
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will play an essential role in the vaccination of Texans.
“The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program … means more vaccines available to more people in more places, and we appreciate the pharmacies’ willingness to help vaccinate our priority populations,” he said.
Interested individuals — categorized as Phase 1A and 1B under the state’s vaccination plan — can visit Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine to schedule appointments when available, according to the news release.
Other providers
Bell County’s 14 other vaccination providers have received 21,550 COVID-19 vaccines to date, including a combined 18,750 doses to Baylor Scott & White, Seton Health and AdventHealth, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Although the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is among the Bell County entities administering COVID-19 vaccinations, it is not included in the DSHS’ accessible list of vaccine providers.
Temple VA
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported that 5,470 first doses and 502 second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered to veterans at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
This marked an increase of 258 fully-vaccinated veterans since Friday, according to VA data.
However, these datasets, like other vaccine providers in Bell County, can include individuals residing outside of Bell County, as the health care system’s scope reaches veterans throughout Central Texas.