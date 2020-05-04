An employee at the West Temple Taco Bell tested positive for COVID-19, according to the fast food company and local health officials.
“This positive test occurred when the restaurant was limited to drive-through service, and the person did not have any contact with customers,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, Bell County Public Health District director, said in a statement. “Anyone who had direct contact with the person has been asked to isolate in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
The employee and other exposed team members were removed from the schedule and are in quarantine, according to the California-based company. Taco Bell did not provide additional details about the coronavirus-positive employee nor the number of employees who may have been exposed to the virus.
“As soon as the operator of this Temple, Texas, location was made aware of an employee who tested positive, the franchisee began working immediately with Taco Bell and local health officials, following all protocols established by the Bell County Health Department,” a statement from the Taco Bell corporate offices said.
The restaurant, 6820 W. Adams Ave., closed immediately for a deep cleaning and sanitization, Taco Bell stated. It was open again for business Monday morning.
“Ensuring the health and wellbeing of our team members and customers is our highest priority and we encourage customers to learn more about Taco Bell’s commitment to safety on our website at www.tacobell.com/covid19update,” the statement said.