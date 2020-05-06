BELTON — Only essential court cases will continue to be handled in Bell County until at least July 1, according to Bell County 169th District Court Judge Gordon Adams.
Bell County goes by the Texas Supreme Court rulings, as well as those of the Office of Court Administration, which are designed to get things back to normal, Adams said in a conversation with a Telegram reporter.
The pace won’t be the same as that of the business community, Adams said, but the courts will prioritize their emphasis first on people who are currently in jail.
But some Bell County defense attorneys have seen changes they like — such as more efficiency.
“What has happened is that the courts have become much more efficient,” Belton lawyer Kurt Glass said Monday. “It is amazing how we can get stuff done in court.”
Stipulated as examples of essential functions are criminal magistration proceedings, Child Protective Services removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings and family violence protective orders.
Livestreaming some cases is how the Bell County court system is proceeding since COVID-19 brought so many changes.
The judges assign exact setting times and the attorneys appear by video, according to Glass. There is no more waiting for the judge to work through the docket and for the attorneys to sit around for hours to get other cases resolved.
Technological programs, such as LifeSize, have greatly helped Bell County and will be an advantage in the county’s future, Adams said.
Yes, Bell County courts are behind, but not as far as some might think, Adams said. Family attorneys are working things out and resolving things in a shorter amount of time, Adams said.
“There is no doubt we’re getting behind in jury trials, and it may take the rest of this year and next year to catch up,” he said.
Belton lawyer David Fernandez said he doesn’t expect any jury trials in the next six months without significant increase in testing and/or a vaccine, he said.
Glass passes on his savings to his clients.
“It (the suspension) is making good changes by forcing us to use current technology,” he said. Glass’ last jury trial was in December in Milam County, and he has 20 trials on hold.
Bobby Barina’s firm takes in new cases and asks for video hearings for temporary relief, Barina said. In criminal cases for court-appointed work, the case has to be finished before a voucher is submitted for payment, he said.
About eight of Barina’s jury trials have been postponed, he said Monday.
Because he’s a trial attorney, Temple attorney Michael White is losing money because of the trial postponements and delays in contested hearings, he said.
“I have kept busy by more in-depth trial preparation and early case assessments,” White said. “But my real income is from trying cases to a judge or jury.”
His last jury trial was in March. Dozens of his clients’ jury trials were postponed in several counties for about four months, according to White.
“Fortunately, lawyers in smaller firms have not seen a significant decrease in income from existing clients,” Fernandez said.
“Eventually, the numbers will be pulled and we’ll figure out how far behind we actually were in the district court,” Adams said. “But there’s no time for that now. The court coordinators are stressed and maxed out, and they’re the ones who would be responsible for figuring it all out.”
White said he will be OK if everyone returns soon back to a more normal process, but he added, “If we continue house arrest much longer, I will be hurting.”