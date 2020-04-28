For every dollar received by the Salvation Army of Bell County between now and the end of May, an anonymous donor has agreed to match the donation up to $10,000.
The funds received will support the McLane Center of Hope shelter program that provides a safe and comfortable place for those experiencing homelessness, in addition to ongoing case management services.
The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has supported the Salvation Army in the past having been touched by the organization’s mission and practical service to those in need, said Lt. Chantel Millin, lead officer at the Salvation Army of Bell County.
The current COVID-19 crisis has resulted in heightened community need here in Bell County, a situation mirrored in cities throughout the state and nation, Millin said. More and more hard-working people are turning to the Salvation Army for help after experiencing reduced hours, being furloughed or laid off from jobs. Family budgets are stretched to their limits with children at home while schools are closed.
Donations can be made online at Sarmytx.org/bellcounty or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 1884 Temple, Texas, 76503. The Salvation Army will notify the community through regular updates on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyBellCounty/, on donations received towards the full matching gift amount.
Food pantry donations
The Salvation Army also received two substantial donations to specifically support the food pantry program. These were received from Grady Rosier of McLane Co., and the Drayton McLane Jr. family, after whom the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope is named.
“Elizabeth and I are pleased to have Drayton III and Amy join us in donating to The Salvation Army of Bell County for help in stocking their food pantry during this time of crisis and extreme need,” McLane said in a release. “We are also happy to announce Grady Rosier, president of McLane Company, is joining us in donating to the Bell County Salvation Army Food Pantry.”
Since businesses started closing as a result of the pandemic, the people using the Salvation Army food pantry has increased, Millin said.
Typically about 350 people a month seek assistance. That number increased to 500 in March, Millin said.
This is trend is expected to continue, she said.
“We’re trying to be proactive in keeping the pantry stocked for those who need help in feeding their families,” she said.
“The Salvation Army is committed to serving those who need our help and the increase in need during this extraordinary time can only be met through generous public support,” McLane said. “The McLane family and McLane Group, as well as Grady Rosier and McLane Company are honored to support the mission of The Salvation Army in Bell County.”
The Salvation food pantry is open 8 a.m. to noon in Temple and 1-4 p.m. in Killeen.
“We are blessed that through these generous gifts we can provide practical support and shelter to even more men, women, families and veterans currently experiencing homelessness, and put food on the table for those struggling to make ends meet right now,” Millin said. “We’re so grateful for the compassion and generosity shown by the anonymous donor, Mr. Rosier and the McLane family.”