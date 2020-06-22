Gov. Greg Abbott updated the status of the coronavirus pandemic in Texas on Monday, saying COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in the state and we need to slow it down without shutting down the economy.
He said during the press conference was to discuss the recent increase in coronavirus cases and to work together to respond to the increase.
He noted that many local officials were already limiting upcoming Fourth of July activities, including fireworks shows and parades, in order to promote public safety.
Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said that it’s all about hygiene. “We need to recover what I feel was a sense of community” during the early outbreak of COVID-19, he said.
“We must do them now” and change these trends, Hellerstedt said.
Statistics noted at the press conference included Texas has grown to a 3,500 cases average a day in June, the test positivity rate is almost 9 percent today compared to 4.5 percent in May and hospitalizations in the last 4 or 5 days averaged more than 3,200 a day.
Abbott noted he’s repeated several guidelines: that the state’s response would be dependent on data, that COVID-19 is a fast-spreading disease, and we must find ways to return to daily routines while being able to exist with COVID-19.
He said the initial goal was to slow spread to prevent hospitals from being overrun, which was accomplished.
Hospitals continue to have abundant capacity, Abbott said.
John Zerwas, a University of Texas System official and former state representative who is helping with the state’s coronavirus response, said he’s spent a lot of time to assure that hospital capacity will be available. He said the number of patients has risen over last week but is still a minority of patients in hospital ICUs.
“There’s plenty of PPE inventory at this time,” Zerwas said. He noted that testing sites were available, with the exception of some Houston sites being shut down during bad weather.
The officials at the press conference all noted in different ways that established safety protocols provide guidance, which if followed reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Abbott said that people who are at-risk or sick should stay home. People should wash or sanitize their hands often. If you do go out, wear a face covering.
The governor pointed out some of the actions taken including the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission is shutting down overcrowded bars that aren’t compliant.
“Our goal is to keep businesses open, to keep society engaged,” Abbott said.
Some people think wearing masks may be an infringement of their freedom, but Abbott urged them to be thoughtful about others and reduce the number of businesses that might have to closed or have reduced capacity because of a positive test.
The state is testing more in areas that may be hot spots and working with hospitals to maintain capacity.
Abbott said there’s a differentiation about the spread based on different areas of Texas. Some of the larger areas have a bigger spread of COVID-19 cases, which would mean that masks are more needed, he said.
Asked about the increase of cases in San Antonio, Zerwas said it was still in a “pre-surge state,” but all the areas have surge capacity plans out there.