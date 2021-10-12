Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
The dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — having 10.38 percent of its hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients. This is a 0.21 percentage point decrease compared to Monday’s 10.59 percent.
Hospitals in the service area show 1,165 staffed beds on the dashboard, with 121 patients having the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes those hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
The Bell County Public Health District also reported a decrease of COVID-19 cases on its dashboard over the weekend.
On Monday the dashboard showed 695 active cases, a drop of 189 cases compared to the 884 seen on Friday. This decrease brought the incidence rate in the county to 191.5 cases of the virus per 100,000 people.
The district did not report any new deaths from the virus, with the total since the start of the pandemic remaining at 653.
During the pandemic, the county has had a total of 32,911 reported cases of COVID-19, with 31,563 of those having recovered so far.
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed seven active confirmed cases on its seven-day dashboard Tuesday, along with two probable cases on its tracker.
The confirmed cases included one at Temple High School, two at Travis Science Academy, two at Jefferson Elementary and two at Western Hills Elementary.
Belton ISD showed 46 active cases on its dashboard Tuesday, 17 confirmed and 29 probable.
Currently the district has five of its 18 campuses without a case of the virus, these include Lakewood Elementary, Leon Heights Elementary, Pirtle Elementary, Tarver Elementary and South Belton Middle School.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said Tuesday that the district had 12 active cases. These cases included two students and an employee at Thomas Arnold Elementary, eight students at Salado Middle School and one student at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD reported having 62 active cases in its district, accounting for about 0.12 percent of its student and staff population, including 43 students and 19 staff members.