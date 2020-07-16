CAMERON — Milam County, which lacks a hospital after area facilities shuttered, was selected by Texas A&M Health Science for the first telehealth station of its kind in the nation, County Judge Steve Young said.
The station — in the Milam County Sheriff’s Office lobby at 512 N. Jefferson Ave. for security and afterhours use — was installed about two weeks ago, Young said.
The program allows the use of diagnostic tools, including height, weight, body temperature, pulse, blood pressure, stethoscope and a high-definition, portable handheld camera to view any body part, like to check a sore throat. It will also dispense non-narcotic medications.
With the increased number of COVID-19 patients and deaths in Central Texas, the county has been one of the first rural ones in the area to tackle its needs, Young said.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Milam County increased by Wednesday night, Young said. An additional 12 cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 203 cases.
Six more active cases brought the total to 61 people sick with the virus, but the number of actively monitored cases was down seven to 129. Three of four patients are still hospitalized. No additional deaths were added to the two already reported, Young said.
Milam County, which issued a stay-at-home order March 23, ordered masks to be worn on June 29.
“Mask compliance has really gotten better, but we had a lot of resistance in the beginning,” he said.
The former Little River Hospital campus will soon accommodate Milam County’s administrative offices, Young said. Eight buildings and two downtown lots in Cameron will be exchanged for the 8.5 acre campus that has three buildings over 50,000 square feet of space that can be utilized.
“The county’s first project will be to renovate the professional building to use as an urgent care/COVID testing facility,” Young said. “Renovation may begin as early as Aug. 1, and the new clinic should be open by Jan. 4, 2021.”
The clinic will be run by Danielle Janicek and will be open until 10 p.m. every night.
“We have no after-hours medical care, and all of our COVID testing is sent out. Janicek will provide same-day COVID-19 testing,” Young said.
The hospital building’s renovation will begin in early 2021 and will take about a year to finish. CARES Act grant money has been applied for in connection with the renovations, Young said.