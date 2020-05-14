Bell County’s COVID-19 case count continued its slow tick upward Wednesday with six additional residents testing positive for the virus, according to local health officials. That brings the Bell County Public Health District case count to 220.
Bell County’s young population has been a major factor in keeping case count and deaths low during the pandemic. That and people follow social distancing guidelines have helped the county out, Dr. Chadwell said.
The health district received about 50 calls about possible exposure from the Belton Pizza Hut. “So far no one has tested positive …,” Dr. Chadwell said.
Most Bell County residents who have recovered from COVID-19 had mild symptoms, Dr. Chadwell said. She said many thought their illness was just allergies.
Dr. Umad Ahmad from AdventHealth Central Texas said his system has not seen any spikes in West Bell County and Lampasas County.
Because of a contract, Dr. Ahmad said AdventHealth had to shut down its drive-through testing site. However, the hospital is still testing and has enough tests for people.
“We are seeing stable numbers of COVID-19 in the hospital and the community we serve,” Dr. Robert Greenberg of Baylor Scott & White-Temple said.