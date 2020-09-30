The Bell County Public Health District announced a new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, as active cases continued to rise.
A Temple man in his 70s was the latest resident to die from the coronavirus.
“Our thoughts are with his family,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the health district, said.
There are now 83 fatalities registered to Bell County, and 5,484 cumulative cases logged to date — 343 of which are active.
Despite the increase in active cases, Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level remained at “level three” after its weekly update Wednesday afternoon. The county must maintain a 14-day flat or decreasing trend in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to improve to the health district’s desired “level four” threat level.
Local school districts
Nearly 50 percent of Killeen Independent School District’s lab-confirmed cases have stemmed from elementary-level campuses. In total, 98 known infections have been reported in Killeen ISD since tracking began on March 16: 28 students and 70 staff members.
There are seven active cases in the Belton Independent School District: three at Belton High, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at “other departments / buildings.”
Salado Independent School District — which reported three student cases of COVID-19 since classes began — last reported an infection on Sept. 27.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard is yet to be updated, as new information is usually released around 5 p.m.
Area testing
Three temporary testing sites are headed to McLennan County after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services partnered with the state of Texas and local officials. These sites, which operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, will open on Oct. 7. Testing will conclude on Oct. 10.
“Increasing access to testing across McLennan County is essential to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 tests for this effort,” Abbott said in a statement. “As we continue to combat this virus, I urge Texans in McLennan County to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting a test at one of these sites.”
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton was appreciative of the 40,000 COVID-19 tests HHS allocated for his community.
“McLennan County appreciates Governor Abbott’s support to help curb the rate of increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our county,” McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said in a news release. “We have a strong desire to open up our economy and ensure large and small businesses have the best opportunity to thrive. By increased testing, we are sure to achieve that goal and still keep our citizens safe.”
The three testing locations will be at Waco Independent School District Stadium, 1401 S. New Road in Waco; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. in Waco; and McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive in Waco.
Registration is available onsite, according to the governor’s office.