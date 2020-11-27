In-store sales on clothing, electronics and candles still drew many out to local stores Friday despite an ongoing pandemic and intermittent rain.
Hundreds of shoppers visited stores around the area Friday in part to take advantage of Black Friday deals. Some stores, such as Best Buy in Temple, saw similar crowds to previous years while others saw some decreased turnout.
Marlene Lopez, who was at Best Buy Friday with her mother Carolina, said she — like many other shoppers — was not too worried about the coronavirus pandemic while out shopping and felt safe with her mask.
“We try to be safe and wear a mask,” Lopez said. “I wasn’t expecting a lot of crowds, especially with everything being online.”
Many who were taking advantage of deals Friday said they were not normally the type of people who would go shopping on Black Friday, but felt this year wouldn’t be as busy.
Friends Jenna Rogers and Marla Tatum, who were visiting the Temple Mall, said they had wanted to take advantage of what deals they could find while crowds were fewer this year.
Rogers said she was initially wary about coming out to the store, and usually does everything to avoid going out on Black Friday.
“We just wanted to get out of the house, and we were talking on the way over here that there probably wouldn’t be a lot of people,” Rogers said. “I think everyone is getting used to the whole mask thing so it could be a lot worse. I prefer this over the mass hysteria.”
Lisa Kostrum, who was holding a big bag of clothing as she came out of the Temple Mall JC Penney, said she was recently diagnosed with cancer and knew she shouldn’t be around people but needed to save money on some clothes.
She said on top of her diagnosis, her home recently burned down in a fire and she and her husband needed clothing and the sales came at the right time.
While many stores did not have lines Friday, Bath & Body Works in the Temple Mall had a long line of customers waiting to get inside. Many customers were in line for the store’s buy three items and get three free sale, with some looking to get Christmas gifts.
Gabriela Watkins, one of the dozens who waited in line, said she did not usually take part in Black Friday sales except for those at the store.
“This is my first time waiting in line,” Watkins said. “I have my mask so I knew I was good, but I am trying not to lean where other people have leaned.”