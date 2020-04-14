“I’ve never been in a war,” Julie Sullivan said. “But it felt like what I’ve imagined a war zone would look like.”
That’s how Sullivan, a Central Texas respiratory therapist, described her first day of work at New York University Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.
Sullivan, who lives in Temple and is a respiratory therapist at Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin, took an eight-week leave from work to travel to Brooklyn to volunteer with the public health system there. She also has a contract with NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she worked Monday.
Sullivan has a friend who is a respiratory therapist at NYU Langone-Brooklyn, and they had talked about how badly the hospital needed an additional respiratory therapist.
“It was like nothing I’ve ever seen or imagined, though I tried,” she said about her first day on the job.
The hospital is turning Intensive Care Units into negative pressure units by installing plastic doors with duct tape to help seal them. A hospital negative pressure room is used to contain airborne contaminants within the room.
Other areas of the hospital, such as regular floors and Post Anesthesia Care Units, are being turned into Intensive Care Units.
“Patients on ventilators are all over the place,” Sullivan said.
On Tuesday, New York coronavirus cases topped 200,000. The state has more reported cases than any country outside of the United States, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.
The patients Sullivan cares for are of all ages and truly sick. Some are on the verge of death.
Patients, ages 22 and 45, were only two of the 15 vented patients Sullivan was responsible for.
Langone Hospital typically has 20 ventilated patients at a time, she said. Now there are 80.
Calls for Code Blues — meaning a patient is in cardiopulmonary arrest — and Rapid Response Teams are continuous, she said.
Sullivan was issued one N95 mask, which she will use for seven days. She was given a brown bag to save it in. After seven days, the mask will be put in a recycling bin to be cleaned and recirculated.
The hospital is low on gowns and hair bonnets. If you’re lucky enough to find a hair bonnet it needs to be saved, she said.
By the end of her shift, Sullivan said, the bridge of her nose hurt because she tied her mask tight enough to make a seal.
The people at the hospital and in the community are appreciative for the health care workers who are helping fill the gaps in the medical center, she said.
“They line up across the street and cheer us as we enter and leave,” Sullivan said.
People throughout Brooklyn open their front doors, go out onto their balconies and roofs to cheer, clap, whistle, honk their air horns and wave to the hospitals and hotels to thank the medical providers for the care they are offering.
“It’s so inspiring and humbling,” she said.
Sullivan was able to use the treadmill at the hotel for a run at the end of her day, as long as social distancing was practiced.