The Temple Housing Authority will receive a federal grant totaling $20,818 to help the agency recover from the economic fallout of COVID-19, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Tuesday.
The funding — which was appropriated by Congress in March — comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“As the coronavirus outbreak destabilizes our way of life, it is critical that we take active measures to ensure that struggling Texans have a place to live,” Cornyn said in a news release. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to protect vulnerable families in Temple amid this deadly pandemic.”
Barbara B. Bozon, executive director of the Central Texas Housing Consortium, said the funds would be used specifically for The Kyle, the 13-story former hotel at 111 N. Main St. in Temple that now has 64 apartments, most of which are used by elderly and disabled residents.
The Kyle’s moderate rehabilitation program provides project-based rental assistance for low-income residents. Bozon said the agency is trying to determine how the money can be spent.
“The Kyle has ongoing needs,” Bozon said, citing issues to maintain the building constructed in 1928.
The Housing Authority recently repaired an elevator at The Kyle and there is a need to replace the building’s fire safety system, Bozon said.