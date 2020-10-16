The Bell County Public Health District identified its 5,958th known infection of COVID-19 on Friday, as active cases increased by 25.
There are now 468 active cases in Bell County, and at least 5,398 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district. The death toll remained at 92 with the latest fatalities announced on Tuesday.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District continued to see a spike in lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week. Since March 16, Killeen ISD has logged 68 student cases and 108 staff cases, according to the district’s dashboard. Approximately 17 percent of its cumulative cases were reported this week.
The Belton Independent School District’s active cases rose to 15 on Friday — one more than Thursday. There are now 15 cases spanning across nine campuses: four at South Belton Middle School, two at Belton High, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School, one at Belton New Tech High School, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which currently reflects cases between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16, shows five cases: four at Temple High and one at Cater Elementary.
Salado Independent School District has not registered a case of COVID-19 since Sept. 27.
Higher education
Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen did not report any new cases of COVID-19 during its weekly dashboard update on Friday. Eight students and four employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since March. However, that total only accounts for the cases reported to the safety and risk management office on campus.
Area testing
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site at the Killeen Special Events Center — 3301 S. WS Young Drive — will conclude Saturday.
Testing will span from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a city news release.
Registration can be completed on site or in advance at GoGetTested.com — third-party testing operated by WellHealth Management. In order to receive testing results, participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address during registration.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles.
All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel. Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The city of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.