Temple won’t cut off water service to residents who haven’t paid their bills during the coronavirus crisis.
“The last thing we want to do is turn off the water and residents not be able to wash their hands,” Mayor Tim Davis said.
“So right now, the order has been extended with no changes and we are going to watch it. One fear we have in the city is that, for people who are not paying attention to what they owe on their water bill, we don’t want them to owe so much money that they can never really catch up.”
During their workshop last week, the Temple City Council discussed the possibility of resuming water shutoffs for non-paying customers. The city’s disaster declaration in March stopped workers from cutting off any resident’s water during the crisis.
Finance Director Traci Barnard said the city is not shutting off water for any resident whether or not they have asked for a payment extension due to the coronavirus. In normal months the city turns off between 50 and 120 water connections. The city said 155 properties qualified for the shutoff list although the water won’t be cut.
Temple has about 27,000 city service accounts and more than 1,000 payment extensions have been issued.
Only 384 accounts in the city currently have a delinquent balance for water service, with a total balance of these accounts being $59,843. Of these accounts 59 have a balance of more than $250 and account for $27,946 of the total.
Council members discussed what they would like to see changed to encourage residents to catch up on their bills and not let residents acquire a large debt.
The original suggestion by city staff for the change was to resume shutting off water but allow residents to enter into a payment plan so they can get caught up on their payments.
“We are not necessarily saying that tomorrow water gets cut off,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “But we are bringing it to (the Council’s) attention that we probably need to make a plan to transition from where we are to back to something different, so we don’t get people who are unable to climb out of that (debt).”
Barnard originally suggested residents could sign up for a payment plan to pay off their bills if they were more than two months behind and paid up to 30 percent of their outstanding bill up front.
Council members suggested changes to joining the payment plan in addition to allowing for more lenient extensions for residents unable to pay all at once.
City Councilman Wendell Williams said he wanted to continue to help those interested in catching up with their payments but not continue to ignore those with no intentions of paying.
“We always found that you want to work with people who want to work with you, and those are the folks that you can give some additional extensions to and you can work with,” Williams said.