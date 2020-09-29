CAMERON — Another person died in Milam County as a result of COVID-19, bringing the death total to 7.
A senior-aged man from Cameron died, which is “a grim reminder that the virus is alive and well,” Milam County Judge Steve Young said.
Three new cases of the virus were confirmed and one probably new antigen case was reported, as well. One person of the 10 tested in Rockdale was positive. Two people were discharged from the hospital.
Thorndale was a testing location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Young said.
“Do your civic duty and wear a mask,” he said.
A total of 501 PCR cases have been confirmed in Milam County and one person remained hospitalized Monday. Another 64 individuals are being monitored at this time, which is up 13, according to Young.