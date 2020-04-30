More than 1,600 people have been contacted by the Bell County Public Health District to notify them about being exposed to COVID-19, according to the entity’s top official.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell provided an update Thursday during an online news conference on her entity’s contact tracing efforts.
“That’s a lot of people for about a dozen people to be contacting, so kudos to them,” Robison-Chadwell said from Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The positive cases that were discovered through contact tracing — a procedure that involves local health officials monitoring and informing people they came in contact with an infected individual — were told to isolate, the health district director said.
She said that was good because they were residents who may not have put themselves in quarantine without being informed of their exposure to the coronavirus.
Although the health district did not report any new COVID-19 cases Thursday — leaving their case total at 174 — testing is ramping up. An additional 1,267 tests have been performed in Bell County since Wednesday, according to the health district. That brings the total testing number to 6,626.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported the county’s tally at 180, a figure that includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base.
All of the coronavirus testing sites in Bell County have been in the cities. That’s set to change, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
The county’s top elected official said the Texas National Guard plans to set up test sites in Troy and Rogers next week.
“Those sites are at the Troy Volunteer Fire Department station, 201 E. Main in Troy, and the second one is at Rogers Volunteer Fire Department, 6 W. Mesquite Ave., Rogers,” Blackburn said. “They will be by appointment only, so it’s not a drive-up test site. You must make an appointment. It is my understanding there will be some health screening before you get cleared to go get tested at those sites.”
Additional information will be released soon on the rural testing sites, the county judge added.
Six more Bell County residents have recovered from the coronavirus, according to health district data. That brings the recovery total to 79. That number had stagnated for eight days.
“We took a bit of a step back from updating our recoveries briefly because we were trying to assess if we wanted to approach that a different way,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We didn’t end up making any changes to that so you will see that number shift today.”
The Bell County Public Health District uses a no-test recovery criteria to determine who has recuperated from the virus, Robison-Chadwell said. The health district director explained the recovery criteria for symptomatic and asymptomatic residents.
Symptomatic individuals must go at least seven days from their testing date and 72 hours without a fever or other symptoms to be considered a recovery.
“Asymptomatic people need to wait seven days after their positive test, they have to ensure no symptoms were developed and they are wearing a mask and social distancing even after recovery period,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district director said the most common COVID-19 symptoms among confirmed Bell County cases are muscle aches, chills, headaches, an upset stomach and a sore throat.