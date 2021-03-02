The Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said Tuesday that masks would still be required at district campuses.
“I want to clarify that Governor (Greg) Abbott’s announcement today relaxing some of the state-wide restrictions will not change any of Temple ISD’s current health and safety protocols at this time,” Ott said in a letter to parents Tuesday.
“Staff and student safety is our first priority,” Ott said. “Our current plan has been vetted by the Bell County Health District and implementing these procedures has been instrumental in allowing us to keep our campuses open to serve students safely. In fact, Temple ISD is now serving over 80% of our students on-campus and we have not had to close a single campus or facility due to virus spread this school year because of our health and safety protocols.”
Ott said Temple ISD will continue with the existing safety protocols until notified by the Bell County Health District and at this time, there has been no indication or notification suggesting otherwise.
“If that time comes, we will make the appropriate announcements,” Ott said.