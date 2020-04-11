H-E-B grocery stores will deliver 75,000 chef-inspired meals to Texas hospitals — including those in Temple — to feed health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.
Over the next five weeks, H-E-B will deliver its “Meal Simple” microwavable meals every week to doctors, nurses and other health care workers engaged directly with COVID-19 patients as well as those working in emergency rooms, according to a news release.
“We’re all extremely grateful for the dedication of our health care workers who are saving lives and making personal sacrifices for others,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “We want to express some well-deserved appreciation and hope these meals will provide a bit of comfort during these trying times.”
This meal donation — worth more than $350,000 — comes on the heels of H-E-B’s $3 million commitment to help local nonprofits that are providing relief to some of our most vulnerable neighbors: seniors, children and low-income families, the release said.
As part of this charitable investment, H-E-B has donated:
nMore than $1.2 million and nearly 40 truckloads of food and household supplies to food banks, which will provide more than 6.5 million meals for Texans
n$1 million to support grass-roots nonprofits
n$500,000 to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families, such as Meals on Wheels
n$300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research.
H-E-B also is running the Texans Helping Texans checkstand donation campaign in all its stores across the state, giving customers the opportunity to support several organizations providing essential services, such as United Way, Meals on Wheels and Feeding Texas.
“Whether it’s in our stores or in the more than 300 communities we serve, H-E-B is here to stand by and help all Texans,” H-E-B said in its release. “We are in this as a community and it’s important to support one another during this time of need.”