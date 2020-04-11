With the spread of COVID-19 causing Bell County’s shelter-in-place order to extend beyond Holy Week – a time when the faithful would usually gather to celebrate the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus – churches have had to come up with new ways to celebrate Easter.
Many churches will continue streaming their Sunday morning worship services online, including Easter. Vista Community Church in Temple, which usually hosts an Easter Sunday service at the Bell County Expo Center, live streamed Good Friday services, and will also stream the Easter service Sunday morning.
Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple set up a Holy Week text message series that members could sign up for to receive texts that follow the timeline of Jesus’ last week. The church also put a request on its Facebook page for members to celebrate Easter “together” by making signs with phrases like “He is Risen,” “The Tomb is Empty” or Jesus is Alive” and text pictures to appear with the live stream worship Sunday morning.
St. Luke, St. Mary, Christ the King and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches live streamed Good Friday Mass and will also stream Easter Mass on Sunday.
Val Verde Baptist Church will celebrate with an Easter Drive-In Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend. The church is located at 1058 FM 2268, nine miles east of Holland and nine miles south of Rogers. For more information, call the Rev. Richard Worden, 254-541-6581 or email jard811@gmail.com.
First Baptist Church in Belton used the EasterNow app through Holy Week in preparation for Easter Sunday. The app provides step-by-step notifications of the events and locations from Palm Sunday until Easter morning. The church also streamed Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services, and will stream the Easter Sunday service.
The Children’s Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Belton provided instructional videos on the church Facebook page for making Resurrection Eggs. The eggs use Bible verses and provide a visual aid for telling the Easter Story.