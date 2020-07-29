As the state of Texas recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 in Bell County, local public health officials said Wednesday a resident of Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights died from the virus.
The resident was a man in his 80s who had previously tested positive for the virus, said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director.
“Our condolences go out to his loved ones,” she said.
By the health district’s count, the man was Bell County’s 19th coronavirus death. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services said the county’s death tally was 28 — two more than it reported Tuesday.
The two numbers will be different because the health district relies on hospitals for COVID-19 fatalities while the state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as the virus.
Indian Oaks Living Center, 415 Indian Oaks Drive in Harker Heights, is the second long-term living facility in Bell County to have a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in at least one death. At least 31 people — 21 residents and 10 employees — have tested positive at the Harker Heights facility.
The other outbreak was at Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation, 2505 S. 37th St. in Temple. Seven Weston Inn residents have died from the virus. At least 26 residents and 23 employees have tested positive at the South Temple facility, according to Caraday Healthcare, the San Marcos-based company that manages the Weston Inn.
As the county saw its latest coronavirus death, the health district reported an additional 56 COVID-19 cases and saw 117 residents recover from the virus. Wednesday’s cases came after Tuesday’s slight jump of 89 cases — the highest daily increase in a week.
Bell County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests also continued to creep up. The rate was 9.39 percent Wednesday.
At least 3,269 infections have been reported, with 1,726 recoveries.
“Despite the fact that we added over 100 positives to the total tally today, please note that a large number of them are from earlier in the month,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Only 56 of them are for today, but we received a list of positive results today from the state drive-through testing sites that have been conducted this month.”
The health district added additional tests from the state-operated testing locations to the county’s total testing figures, Robison-Chadwell said. At least 34,819 tests have been performed — an increase of 938 from Tuesday.