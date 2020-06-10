Bell County recently secured a $58,008 grant from the federal government to purchase additional personal protective equipment.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a joint statement Wednesday announcing that the county had received the grant.
The U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded the grant from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
“Since the coronavirus has hit Texas, it’s been all hands-on-deck responding to the silent enemy. Bell County officials, health care providers, front line workers and law enforcement officials have stepped up to protect public health,” Blackburn and Carter said in a written statement. “Countless hours and resources have been dedicated to Central Texans during these trying times. From supplying equipment, such as PPE, as well as gloves and sanitizer, to conducting trainings, this support from the CESF Program will allow Bell County to continue defending public health and safety. We’re pleased to see Bell County receive this funding and thank all those who have been serving tirelessly during this pandemic.”