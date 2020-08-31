New state of Texas data that the Bell County Public Health District recently received increased the number of known COVID-19 deaths on Monday.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said four deaths were added to the county’s coronavirus dashboard. That increased the health district’s fatality figures to 44.
Details about the deaths were not released Monday because the public health officials are still processing new information, Robison-Chadwell said.
“It will likely be the end of this week before we have finished with that data and, to make things easier, I will put out a statement with the details of all deaths recorded once we have processed everything,” the health district director said. “Please be patient with us as we process the data.”
The health district, Robison-Chadwell said, wants to validate each of the death records.
“Once we do process this information we will continue to receive death certificate data from the state and will validate it and share it as it is received,” she said. “Please be aware that there will be a lag between what the state shares and what we share due to the period of time needed for the state to send us the data.”
Prior to Monday, the health district relied on local hospitals to calculate the number of residents who died from the virus. The state based its numbers on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday stated 64 Bell County residents have died. That is a two-person increase since Friday, and is a 20-person difference from the local number.
As the deaths were added, the health district reported an overall 52 new infections and an additional 193 recoveries. Of the new cases, 47 were on Monday and five were on Saturday. The health district did not report any new cases on Sunday.
At least 4,752 cases have been reported in Bell County, 4,191 recoveries.
The numbers reported for prior dates will likely change, Robison-Chadwell said.
“We were informed by the state that there are still some backlogged cases coming through and that we should expect them and, as always, they will be attributed to the appropriate date,” the health district director said.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests went over 11 percent in the health district’s Monday update. It was 11.057 percent, with 42,976 tests performed.
Five more Milam County residents tested positive for the virus, local officials said Monday. At least 430 cases are known there, with 412 recoveries.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 4,752; 4,191 recovered; 65 dead*
Hospitalized: Ever 221
Admitted to ICU: Ever 64
Temple: 1,572
Killeen: 1,635
Belton: 639
Harker Heights: 307
Other: 599
*Death totals include 21 from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 42,976 tests administered with an 11.057 percent positive rate. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.