As active cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, state data now shows more than 42 percent of eligible Bell County residents fully vaccinated.
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services now shows 42.73 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, with 50.6 percent having received at least one dose so far. The data looks at those who are eligible for any of the vaccines, which require residents to be at least 12 or older.
For those ages 65 and older, 77.58 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 71.34 percent are fully vaccinated.
Nikki Morrow, interim director of the Bell County Public Health District, said local efforts to educate residents has helped get more people to get their shots.
Morrow said the data provided by the state on vaccinations does not include those administered by Fort Hood or the Veteran Affairs hospital in Temple.
“The more information and resources our community has, the more they can make an informed decision about their health,” Morrow said. “We have seen more people go and get vaccines, go get tested when necessary, and ask more questions when making a decision than before.”
Morrow said the recent full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been a contributing factor for residents.
Prior to the rise in COVID-19 cases in late June, caused by the delta variant of the virus, less than 30 percent of county residents were vaccinated, according to state data.
COVID-19 data
The health district reported another decrease in active cases on its dashboard Tuesday to 1,376, down from 1,554 on Monday.
The local incidence rate of cases fell alongside the active cases, dropping by 49.1 to 379.1 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents. The county’s dashboard did not report any new deaths from the virus, remaining at 629.
During the pandemic the county has had 32,044 reported cases of the virus and 30,039 recoveries so far.
Hospitalizations of patients with the virus in the region also fell, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.
The dashboard reported Wednesday that Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw a drop in the number of patients with the virus to 16.11 percent from 16.65 Tuesday. The service area now has 1,105 staffed hospital beds and 178 confirmed COVID-19 patients.
School cases
Temple Independent School District had 16 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday, along with eight probable cases on its tracker.
The confirmed cases included two at Temple High School, four at Lamar Middle School, one at Travis Science Academy, two at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary and six at Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD reported 55 active cases on its dashboard Wednesday, with 30 confirmed and 25 probable.
The district currently has 0.31 percent of its population infected, including cases at 16 of its 18 campuses. The only campuses at the district without a case of the virus are Leon Heights Elementary and Miller Heights Elementary.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district had 19 active cases, 12 students at Thomas Arnold Elementary and five students and two staff at Salado High School.
Killeen ISD had 182 cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard, with 138 of those being students and 44 being employees.
Temple testing
Temple reopened its testing site Wednesday, partnering with the Texas Army National Guard to offer 200 tests each day.
The testing is site located at the parking lot across from the Wilson Park Softball Complex, 2136-2210 E. Ave. H. In addition to COVID-19 tests, the site will also offer 50 Pfizer vaccines each day along with booster shots.
The site is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays until Oct. 15.
College Station antibody center
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the opening of a new COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion center in College Station Wednesday.
State officials with the Texas Division of Emergency Management partnered with Brazos County, the city of College Station, the city of Bryan and St. Joseph Health Hospital to create the clinic. Officials said the treatment can help prevent a patient with COVID-19 from having their condition worsen and needing hospital treatment.
The new facility is the 22nd facility offering the service that is partnered with the state.
Locally, residents can receive the same antibody treatment from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.