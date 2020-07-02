As the cities of Temple and Belton press on with Fourth of July events that will likely garner hundreds of attendees despite the growing number of COVID-19 infections, Bell County’s top public health official issued a stern warning Thursday.
“We were made aware of gatherings for the Fourth of July that will be occurring in some areas of Bell County,” said Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director. “Given the case rates for COVID-19 in Bell County we cannot endorse such events, but it is not up to the health district to decide if they take place.”
Belton Mayor Marion Grayson announced Wednesday she would allow Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que to hold three concerts Thursday, Friday and Saturday and gave them permission to exceed 100 people in attendance.
“People have a personal responsibility to follow recommendations from health authorities,” Grayson said in a statement. “Those who are not comfortable attending, should not do so.”
Meanwhile, the city of Temple plans to hold a drive-in fireworks show Saturday at Crossroads Park. Attendees are not required to stay inside their cars and the city is not mandating people wear masks at the event. However, the city has stressed social distancing will be enforced.
It is unknown how Temple will enforce social distancing at the event.
The city of Georgetown considered a similar event, but opted to cancel its entire Independence Day celebration because it was too risky and would likely draw visitors from outside their city, Community Impact reported.
“We understand that social isolation is hard and that people want to engage with their communities, but we urge everyone to do that in the safest possible fashion,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Continued increases in cases may result in discontinuation of events for an extended period and may also result in another shutdown that we cannot afford. Please exercise all possible caution.”
The health district issued the following advice to residents about these events:
- Those with any signs of illness should not attend;
- If someone in your household has COVID-19 then you should be isolating and not attend;
- If you have otherwise been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 you should be isolating and not attend;
- If you are awaiting results of COVID-19 testing, you should be isolating and not attend;
- Wear a mask if you do choose to attend;
- Socially distance (6 feet or more) whenever possible;
- Wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands;
- If you have at risk people living in your household we strongly suggest not attending large gatherings for their safety;
- If you have health conditions that could put you at risk of complications from COVID-19 or are over the age of 60 we strongly suggest avoiding gatherings.