Bell County saw no new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday as the number of infections went down, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the number of recoveries have continued to surpass the number of new infections, lowering the incidence rate.
The rate dropped for the second time this week to 108 per 100,000 people from the 113.2 cases per 100,000 yesterday.
The number of active cases in the county dropped to 392, down from 411 yesterday, with the number of deaths still at 395.
“We are currently at 20,900 total cases with 20,113 having recovered,” Robison-Chadwell said. “No new deaths were added today.
Mask lawsuit threat
After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue Travis County and the city of Austin over its continued mask requirement, local cities said that they believe they are complying with the state’s new orders.
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the city was not concerned that plans to keep requiring masks at city facilities for employees and visitors would attract a similar lawsuit.
Weems said that since the city’s order only applies to its own property it can be considered similar to businesses, which can still require face coverings.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the city did not believe it was violating the governor’s orders. He said any city employee with concerns over the current mask guidelines could move towards a resolution with their supervisor or human resources.
“We do not believe we are superseding Gov. (Greg) Abbott’s order, and have no intention of doing so,” Romer said.
The Texas Tribune reported that in an email, Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze confirmed that cities are allowed to take this measure “just like private companies can with their property.”
The difference between the local cities and Austin is the enforcement of masking requirements beyond city facilities and into the public.
School districts
Belton Independent School District continued to have five cases according to its COVID-19 dashboard, with 0.034 percent of its population with active cases. Belton’s cases include one at its Chisholm Trail Elementary, Pirtle Elementary, South Belton Middle School, Belton High campuses as well as one at another building.
The Temple ISD seven-day dashboard showed Thursday that the school district now only had one active case located at Scott Elementary.
Salado ISD reported Wednesday that it still had three active cases, including two Salado High School students and one district employee not assigned to a campus.
Killeen ISD said Thursday that it had a total of 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district for the past seven days, including 14 students and six staff members.
There reportedly were cases of three employees and two students at Maxdale Elementary, two employees and one student at Skipcha Elementary, one employee and two students at Nolan Middle, one employee and one student at Smith Middle, two students at Shoemaker High, two students at Harker Heights High, one student at the KISD Career Center, one student at Fowler Elementary, one student at Iduma Elementary and one student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School.