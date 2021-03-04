The Bell County Public Health District identified two new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, as reported recoveries reached 19,744.
“We added two deaths for a new total of 379,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “The new deaths include a man in his 70s from Bell County and a man in his 80s from Killeen.”
Bell County has now registered 20,671 cumulative cases following Thursday’s single-day case increase of 34 — 548 of which are marked as active, according to the health district.
“(Active cases are) up again and our incidence rate has risen to 151.0 per 100,000 people,” Robison-Chadwell said. “As always the health district continues to recommend measures to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19.”
Vaccination-booking software
Local officials are working to implement a new appointment-scheduling software for COVID-19 vaccinations in Bell County — a six-month contract with Luminare that Bell County Commissioners approved on Feb. 24.
Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram that the FEMA-reimbursable purchase is priced at $69,125.
"(The new system) represents a really strong improvement in several areas, including communications and paperwork," the Bell County Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The new software is expected to reduce the time officials spend on manual data entry.
“We currently have 15 people dedicated to data entry right now, and this solution should handle most of that work automatically,” Stafford said.
Although the three health care providers Bell County partnered with last week will continue to utilize their own appointment-scheduling softwares, Bell County Judge David Blackburn emphasized how this six-month contract will be beneficial to Bell County residents and other Texans.
“The health district will definitely use this software, but we’re in discussions with Mills County and Lampasas County … and they may want to take advantage of the software also,” Blackburn said on Wednesday.
The county’s top elected official previously outlined how Lampasas and Mills counties are on schedule to each receive 198 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Bell County on a weekly basis.
The Bell County Office of Emergency Management said this software rollout will not impact currently scheduled appointments.
"As soon as it is ready, we will announce both the software's premiere and the posting of new appointments as a Public Notice on BellCountyTX.com and on our Facebook page," the Bell County Office of Emergency Management said.
Through Wednesday, Bell County had administered 23,376 first doses and 15,232 second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Stafford said.
Rogers ISD continues with masks
Rogers ISD Superintendent Joe Craig issued an apology on Thursday following a premature announcement that his district would no longer require masks or daily temperature checks.
“Tuesday, I made a mistake by sending out the message of (Gov. Greg Abbott’s) announcement and interpreting it to mean it would impact all schools,” Craig said. “I apologize to all staff, students and families for this, as it was not correct.”
The Rogers ISD superintendent stressed that students and staff will continue to wear masks this school year.
“Our approach from the beginning has been to focus on the welfare of our students and staff, while providing the best possible education experience we can and keep as many students at school as possible,” Craig said. “We feel it is in the best interest of Rogers ISD to keep our current masking procedures in place for the remainder of the school year.”
Other area school districts
Active COVID-19 cases in the Belton Independent School District fell into the single digits on Thursday, as administrators reported nine infections across eight campuses: two at Lake Belton High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at North Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton High and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
These infections represent about 0.06 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Temple ISD’s latest seven-day COVID-19 report, which tracked cases logged between Feb. 25 and March 3, showed one infection across the 16-campus district.
On Wednesday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said his district — totaling 191 infections since March 2020 — had zero active cases.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, Feb. 12,” he said in his daily newsletter.
Killeen ISD reached 1,567 cumulative cases on Thursday after 14 infections were reported in the last seven days: eight students and six employees.