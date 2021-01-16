Veterans aged 75 and older received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday as the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System continued its efforts to combat the coronavirus.
The vaccinations, which started at 9 a.m., continued until 4 p.m. at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
The health care system said it has a limited supply of the doses. The number of those vaccinated on Saturday was not immediately available.
Veterans who received the initial dose will have to schedule their second inoculation, the health care system said. Veterans are required to show proper identification that verifies their Veterans Affairs enrollment.
Veterans are asked to call a hotline — 1-800-423-2111 and press 2 — to schedule an appointment, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System said.
“Due to current high-call volumes, callers may experience delays. However, you must remain on the line to be scheduled.”
At least one local veteran expressed his frustrations to the Telegram about the appointment system.
“I have waited on the telephone all day, dialing that number, trying to get into contact with the VA … and I have been unsuccessful,” Loyd Nielsen told the Telegram on Wednesday. “It’s saying, ‘All of our agents are busy at this time. Please hang up and dial back later.’ I’m 75 years old and I have waited all these months for (vaccine) qualification. But I have wasted a whole day dialing that number.”
Walk-ins were accepted Saturday based on vaccine availability, the health care system said.
County registration
The Bell County Public Health District started vaccinating first responders, residents and others last week at two sites in Temple and Killeen.
Although some people missed their scheduled inoculation appointments, the county has been using those doses on first responders since the district does not want to waste a single dose of its COVID-19 vaccines.
“We had 893 vaccinations done across the two centers yesterday,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Friday. “We’re going to surpass that goal as long as we have enough vaccines to do so. (The health district’s) No. 1 goal is that they’re not wasting any vaccine.”
Stafford said those additional doses are often administered to health care workers who have not received their immunizations yet.
“If they see they’ve got some (doses) left at the end of the day, they’ll reach out to a list of health care workers to get them vaccinated,” he said. “They may not have been affiliated with the larger hospital systems that were vaccinating their own (staff).”
Vaccinations are administered at the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple, and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Appointments are available online at bit.ly/3qn1Zio.
John Stroker, a Troy resident, said he was frustrated trying to make an appointment through either the VA or Bell County.
“The (Bell County) number is for the call center,” Stroker said in an email to the Telegram. “They said they don’t take appointments and gave me another number to call, 254-743-0890, ext. 4284, to make an appointment. I called that number and was told it was a walk-in clinic. I went to VA in Temple and was told it was by appointment only. I have had great care at the VA in Temple and Waco, but they need to get their act together concerning the vaccine.”
“Appointment only seems to be the best way to handle the situation,” he said.
BS&W vaccinations
Baylor Scott & White continues immunizing patients who are eligible under Phase 1B of the state of Texas’ vaccine allocation plan.
“We will be reaching out to eligible patients to schedule an appointment, as supply allows,” a Baylor Scott & White news release said. “Your provider may contact you through MyBSWHealth, via email or by phone.”
Baylor Scott & White said appointments are limited to the doses currently available.
“The supply on hand today is limited. As additional doses become available to us, we will continue to administer them as quickly as possible,” the release said.
Staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.
HOW TO GET VACCINATED
To make an appointment with the Bell County Health District, go online to bit.ly/3qn1Zio. Note that appointment times may not available when you log on.
Patients select their desired vaccination center (the Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple; or the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.) followed by an available date shown on the health district’s inoculation calendar. Appointments are available in 15-minute blocks.
The health district is currently operating under Phase 1A and 1B of the state of Texas’ vaccine allocation plan. Phase 1B includes individuals 65 and older, and 16 and older with “certain high-risk medical conditions.”
