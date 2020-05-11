Bell County is attempting to stock up on personal protective equipment for first responders in case of a larger, more severe COVID-19 outbreak.
The Commissioners Court Monday morning unanimously approved a $58,000 grant application from the U.S. Department of Justice for the gear.
Later in the day, the Bell County Public Health District announced it identified three new COVID-19 cases — all in Killeen — and an additional 1,913 tests were performed since Friday.
The county has a total of 206 cases, according to the health district. The Texas Department of State Health Services pinned that number at 220 — which includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base — and can lag about a day behind local figures.
So far, 11,180 tests have been performed in Bell County. And four more Bell County residents have recovered from the virus, bringing that number to 135.
Although these numbers are encouraging for local officials, they are still preparing for the worst.
“What I’ve conveyed to (Emergency Management Coordinator) Mike (Harmon) and others is my preference is that priority be given, on the purchase of these equipment, to the sheriff’s department relative to the potential of having to set up some sort of hot zone,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “So that if we do have a situation where … we have to send deputies in there in full PPE gear that we would have adequate supplies for them to do that. That’s the first priority for this equipment.”
Some of the PPE, Harmon told the Commissioners Court, will be used for rural first responders.
Harmon said the county, if it secures the grant, will buy masks, gowns, gloves and thermometers. Most of the equipment will be stored at the Bell County Jail, he said.
“This is the first of two grants that I’m aware of that will come to the (Commissioners) Court for consideration in terms of an application,” Blackburn said.
As the county prepares to purchase additional PPE, the county judge expects Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to announce new executive orders in the coming days.
“There are still a few remaining orders that have not been rescinded or modified. My sense is that the governor will probably be addressing those over the next two weeks or so,” Blackburn said.