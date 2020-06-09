The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will start fall classes a week and a half early after school officials altered the planned fall 2020 calendar.
The first day of classes at the Belton university will be Thursday, Aug. 13, instead of the previously announced day of Monday, Aug. 24, according to a news release.
“University leaders recognize it is possible that a surge in local COVID-19 cases could recur at some point in the semester, making it necessary for UMHB to move all classes to an online format for the rest of the term, as it did in the spring,” UMHB spokesman James Stafford said. “Should this be the case, starting the semester earlier will give students additional days in a face-to-face format.”
Students will complete their classes and take final exams before leaving the campus for the Thanksgiving holiday, Stafford said. Classes will resume in Jan. 11, 2021.
“This change would mitigate the possibility of students contracting the coronavirus while home for Thanksgiving and then returning to campus and inadvertently spreading the virus to others,” Stafford said in the release.
Commencement is currently scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11.
“University leaders request patience and flexibility as the details of various campus functions and activities under this new schedule are still in development,” Stafford said. “Student groups that typically come to campus earlier than move-in day (resident assistants, student-athletes, band members, etc.) will be notified separately regarding their respective arrival dates.
Move-in Day, as part of Welcome Week, will now be Saturday, Aug. 8, instead Wednesday, Aug. 19.