Subway restaurant has joined the Feeding America initiative to provide up to 15 million meals to feed people in need across the country.
With the purchase of every footlong sub through April 30 for takeout, catering and delivery, Subway will provide a meal to Feeding America.
"Subway has always been a part of the community ... to provide a helping hand and we plant to continue to do just that during this time of hardship," Trevor Haynes, Subway's North American president, said in a news release. "From keeping our restaurants open and safe ... to our franchise owners dedicating their time and donating food, Subway is open to serve."
As of December 2019, the Feeding America network of food banks served about 40 million people a year. It has seen a drastic uptick in need amid the coronavirus.
"Feeding America network food banks have seen an unprecedented increase in need for food assistance across the community they serve. Subway's donation of 15 million meals will help ease the burden felt by our neighbors struggling with hunger so they can instead focus on navigating this difficult time with their families," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.
To find a participating restaurant visit Subway.com.