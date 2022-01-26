Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said he is glad to see local business bouncing back from COVID-19 in Central Texas — a success he reviewed during the Temple Chamber of Commerce’s annual Salute to Business event.
“The first bill that we passed was to forgive any (Paycheck Protection Program) loan that was given to small businesses,” he said Tuesday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center. “If you got a PPP loan … it would have been considered income under the state franchise tax code as it was (previously) written. So we went out and made certain y’all aren’t paying franchise tax on a lifeline.”
Phelan added how a subsequent priority was to make sure businesses would not be sued for reopening during a pandemic.
“It was very important here in Texas to make certain that y’all can get back to work and not be under the threat of a class action lawsuit,” he said. “It was unbelievable what we were seeing as soon as the vaccine was made available in mass quantities.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was pleased to welcome Phelan to Temple after he addressed business leaders in Killeen.
“He’s someone that is a friend to rural communities, and is certainly someone that I have enjoyed working with,” Shine said. “We have worked together on everything from restoring economic stability after COVID-19, Winter Storm Uri, broadband and telehealth. Having a good relationship with the speaker is important.”
Shine, who led the discussion with Phelan during the business event, alluded to the continuing decline in unemployment.
“We have increased jobs for the last 18 months,” the Temple legislator said. “Texas was the first large state out of our 50 states to actually be able to get back to pre-pandemic levels of employment.”
Phelan also estimates Texas to have a surplus of about $12 billion by the time the 88th Legislature meets in January 2023 — a figure that had previously nosedived to a $20 billion deficit in January 2021 as the 87th session convened.
With the state’s economy on an upward swing, Phelan has plans to place an emphasis on improving infrastructure, including border protestation, throughout the state moving forward.
“When I was first elected in 2015, I was just kind of blown away how we were spending $700 million of your taxpayer funds (on border security),” he said. “Now we’re at $3.8 billion because the federal government refuses to acknowledge that there is an issue. The 1,200 miles that we share with our neighbors to the south is (less) secure as ever. I’m not an overly partisan person but that has to stop.”
Phelan, who also spoke with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce during its Public Policy Luncheon hosted by Texas A&M University-Central Texas on Tuesday, enjoyed the opportunity to relay what is transpiring down in Austin.
“Thank you for having me in the community,” Phelan said.