Impact Temple Church has converted its space into a shelter for Bell County individuals who are homeless and showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Brandon Baker, pastor of Impact Temple, said nearly 40 isolation pods have been constructed at the downtown facility, and funds have been raised to cover some of the other expenses, like cleaning supplies and toiletries. He said, if needed, the church could house up to 50 people, but that would be the max.
The shelter, located at 306 E. Adams Ave., will be staffed by volunteers and a few people who have had their hours cut or have lost their jobs and need the work.
“So we have some funds available to hire people to staff the space,” Baker said. “And then we’ve had a lot of people volunteer to make food and drop it off. So I think while we would like to have some more volunteers who can staff the space, I think we are in a good place to open.”
Baker said Tuesday he expected the shelter to be open by the end of the week.
He said Impact Temple is working with the Bell County Health District and a number of other agencies to do screenings and start relocating people.
“We’re just one kind of stop in the process,” Baker said. “There are agencies providing housing for people who are homeless already. And they identify somebody, either within their facility or they learn of somebody who is showing symptoms, then that would trigger them to move to a facility like ours that provides a little more isolation.”
Ebony Jackson, director of Bell County Indigent Health Services and chairwoman of Central Texas Homeless Coalition, said the coalition was approached by the Bell County judge to work on a homeless resident taskforce. She said they partnered with the Bell County Health District and arranged a group of organizations, hospitals and volunteers to set up an action plan for training of volunteers and care for those affected.
She said they are moving quickly because there is no timeline on COVID-19.
“What we’re striving to do is put everything together so that we can be successful in assisting our homeless neighbors,” Jackson said.
She said it’s a blessing for the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and other organizations to have the opportunity to come together and help the less fortunate.
“It’s just been wonderful to see how Bell County can pull together in great times of need,” she said.
Jackson said self-isolation facilities have been established at Impact Temple and Friends in Crisis. Those who are chronically homeless will qualify to go to one of these shelters.
Baker said the facilities will provide a lot more cleanliness, food and sleep so — whether the person is sick with coronavirus or not — they have a better shot of getting well without medical care than they would living on the streets.
“If they do test positive, then they go into a hotel room for quarantine, and if at any point along the way they need medical attention, then they go to Scott and White,” he said.
Baker said they will have gloves for volunteers, and most volunteers are also making their own masks.
Besides meals and volunteers to staff the shelter, Baker said they also have people gathering supplies.
“If you’re in an eight by eight cubicle with a cot, it’s going to be very difficult to remain in that space comfortably for more than a few hours,” he said.
He said he is working up a list of supplies to help make those spaces more hospitable, but that list will include things like zero-gravity chairs or plastic tray tables — things easy to disinfect.
He said linens created for cots and small, washable pillows would also be very helpful.
Donation drop-offs can be facilitated by calling Baker at 254-931-0004, or Nate Watts, facility manager, at 254-421-2957.