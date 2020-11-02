The Bell County Public Health District identified 87 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, as active cases saw a double-digit increase over the weekend. Deaths remained at 99.
This was the health district’s first update since Friday, and Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Bell County’s upward trend in active cases the past several weeks is clearly evident.
“We can clearly see a steady increase in case rates for the last several weeks,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We will be keeping a close eye on case numbers between now and the end of next week when we may see spikes associated with holiday activities though we certainly hope not to.”
Bell County has reached 6,541 cumulative cases with 541 reported as active — 40 more than Friday.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District registered its 237th COVID-19 infection on Monday, as 101 students have tested positive since Aug. 17. Approximately 9 percent of Killeen ISD’s staff cases, which were first tracked in March, have been logged in the last seven days.
Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny announced the district’s first known case of COVID-19 since Oct. 20 Sunday evening.
“A student in 11th grade at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 today,” Novotny said in a Sunday newsletter.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which shows eight active infections, is reflecting cases logged since Oct. 27. The dashboard shows four cases at Temple High, one at Travis Elementary, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at the administration building.
Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent, said the administration building will follow the same cleaning protocols as its schools after the first positive case of COVID-19 was identified on the premises.
“If anything the administration building … with the way it's designed … people typically have their own office with their own space,” Ott told the Telegram. “Therefore, the possibility for cross-person interaction is reduced in the administration building.”
There are currently 14 active cases in the Belton Independent School District: eight at Belton High, two at Lake Belton High, two at High Point Elementary, one at Charter Oak Elementary and one at Lake Belton Middle School.