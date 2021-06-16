After a year of being unable to celebrate the holiday, organizations in Temple and Belton will hold events this week for Juneteenth.
The holiday this year is set to be honored Thursday in Temple by the Central Texas Housing Consortium and Saturday at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
Juneteenth is held annually each year around June 19 to honor the same day in 1865 when word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas. This was more than two years after the proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863.
Sharon Sapp, organizer for the consortium’s event, said the organization is happy to finally resume the honoring of this holiday after canceling the event last year due to COVID-19.
“So we are bringing back programming, but this year, due to the fact that we are on the heels of recovery from COVID-19, our program is going not as big as we have done in the past,” Sapp said. “At the same time, we want to honor this holiday regarding the Emancipation Proclamation.”
The consortium’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Friendship House in Temple, 1609 E. Ave. I, and include speakers and poetry along with a provided lunch.
Sapp said the event’s main speaker would be Kerry-Ann Zamore-Frazier, an educator, social worker, community advocate and filmmaker. She said Temple Mayor Tim Davis and Mayor pro tem Judy Morales are expected to speak as well.
On Saturday, Dr. George Harrison will give a speech from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Harrison, who has served as pastor of First Baptist Church for 34 years, plans to talk about the many accomplishments of black men and women in history. Organizers said the event is free and open to the public.
While there will be some events coming back to celebrate the holiday this year, some will continue to not happen due to the effects of the pandemic.
Al Pinchback, president of the Al Edwards Juneteenth Association in Temple, said this would be the second year that his organization had not been able to hold their usual activities. The organization normally holds a parade and festival to celebrate the holiday as well as a gathering at Temple’s Seven Star Cemetery that is thought to be an old slave cemetery.
Pinchback said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to cancel their plans last year and prevented them from doing any planning or fundraising this year.
“We just got to start all over again,” Pinchback said. “We haven’t been able to do any of those things for the past two years and our coffers are bare now. To even try to do a picnic with hot dogs and a little bit of entertainment is impossible.”