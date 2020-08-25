The Texas Education Agency approved the Temple Independent School District’s asynchronous learning plan for the upcoming academic school year — a requirement for earning average daily attendance funds from the state of Texas.
TEA Commissioner Mike Morath thanked Temple ISD for their efforts in developing a comprehensive asynchronous plan on Monday, and Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott believes their plans have given families a sense of comfort
“Our goal early on was to have both our in-person safety plan approved by the Bell County health authorities and our asynchronous remote learning plan approved by the Texas Education Agency prior to the first day of school,” Ott said. “This provides confidence to our families and reduces disruptive changes to the child’s learning environment during the school year.”
Temple ISD’s school board approved their asynchronous learning — which includes key details on instructional schedules, learning implementation and student progression — on Aug. 10.
“This latest approval of the asynchronous remote learning plan reflects a lot of hard work by the TISD curriculum department,” Ott said. “I could not be more proud of the diligence and commitment of our staff. Families desire decisiveness, simplicity and consistency during these most complicated times.”
Other local districts
The deadline for school districts to submit their asynchronous learning plans to TEA is Oct. 1.
Although Salado ISD is still developing their plan, Superintendent Michael Novotny said they have a hybrid-learning plan approved for their high school. The campus will operate under the hybrid-learning plan for the first four weeks of the school year, starting Sept. 8.
“What we did was we split our high school student enrollment in half based on ID numbers,” Novotny told the Telegram. “So if a student has an even-numbered identification number they’re going to be attending school on even-numbered (calendar) days, while the students with odd-numbered identification numbers are going to attend on odd-numbered (calendar) days.”
Novotny said Salado ISD plans to have every student, who elected to attend classes in person, on campus on Oct. 5.
“And 86 percent of our students’ parents have said that they’re planning to send their kids to school for in-person instruction,” he said.
Novotny extended his gratitude to his district’s faculty and staff for the work they have put toward developing their plans.
“We worked very hard putting together this plan and I feel good with the plan we put together … We’re as prepared as we can be,” Novotny said.
Belton ISD submitted their asynchronous plan to TEA on Aug. 19 after receiving board approval during an August meeting.
“We feel confident that we have followed the TEA rubrics and exemplars to write a plan that meets state expectations, while also designed to go beyond to provide the exceptional learning we want for our students,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said.
Lovesmith said Belton ISD welcomes any feedback from the state on their plan.
“We welcome feedback from the state, as we continue to challenge ourselves to deliver exceptional learning for each and every student regardless of their learning environment this year,” she said.