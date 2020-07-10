The Bell County Public Health District announced its 14th COVID-19 related death on Friday, as 91 new cases were identified — bringing the count to 1,977.
“This individual was a male 20-29 years of age and passed away out of jurisdiction,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said. “The case and death were reported to us today. Information about co-morbidities was not shared by the out of jurisdiction provider.”
Robison-Chadwell said individuals under 60 years of age continue to account for the most cases in Bell County.
“We want to continue to remind everyone of the steps they can take to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” she said. “Remember to stay home if you can, wash your hands regularly, socially distance, mask if you cannot and please stay home if you are sick.”