Christ Episcopal Church in Temple is set to hold a “packing party” Saturday for Honduras Good Works — a charitable organization that actively supports villagers in the El Paraiso District of Honduras through its annual medical brigade.
“Our purpose is to foster the health of Hondurans, who have no access to medical care and clean water, to support education for underserved Honduran youths and to nurture the spirit of Hondurans that we serve,” according to Honduras Good Works.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on Honduras limited the congregation from bringing a mission team this summer, Deacon Becky Sparks emphasized how this packing party will provide essential services for a variety of underserved communities.
“Normally, we would be packing for a trip down to Honduras … but this year we’re just going to be shipping things down there,” she told the Telegram. “We will be packing the medications that we know we need to get down there ... especially vitamins for children and vitamins for women of childbearing age, so that they will be able to get the proper nutrition.”
The packing party kicks off at 9 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Sparks said the event will give volunteers a glimpse into the past mission trips — travels that have seen as many as 110 people travel to Central America in years past.
“We’re allowing people that haven’t been able to go with us the opportunity to experience a little bit about what we do in Honduras,” she said. “That’s why we’ll have a (Zoom meeting) … with some of the people actually in Honduras, who are a part of what we do down there. After everybody gets their assignments for the packing party, we’ll have an authentic Honduran meal prepared for us by a chef from the Un-Included Club.”
Sparks said she and members of her congregation have continuously had their hearts touched deeply by their past experiences in Honduras.
“The people that we serve down there are such gracious people … and we actually learn from them,” she said. “By doing this (packing party) we’re continuing our connection. We’re doing the best we can at this point, while looking forward to the time when we can go back down.”
For residents unable to volunteer, but who wish to contribute, Sparks said donations are readily accepted online at hondurasgoodworks.org.
Honduras Good Works has reported how donors’ previous contributions already are paying dividends.
“Thanks to the support of our donors, the medical teams are seeing an improvement in the health of villagers, the water filter program is helping to provide clean water and improve health in communities, students are graduating from high school and getting jobs that will help lift them and their families out of poverty, and our university students are getting much-needed assistance,” according to Honduras Good Works.
Sparks is eager for the opportunity for Christ Episcopal Church to contribute in any way it can.
“Our church is a very giving church,” Sparks said. “We like the fact that we are going out and doing things in the community and actually developing relationships ... and the Honduras Good Works part is just the way to do it on a larger scale.”