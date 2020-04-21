Dede Westbrook might’ve worn a different style of protective gear last Saturday, but he still delivered the goods in a big way.
The current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and former Cameron Yoe speedster stepped to the forefront over the weekend, trading his helmet and pads for a surgical mask and gloves while donating his time and a slew of groceries to his hometown neighbors in need because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just knew the elderly people weren’t able to go out and some were afraid to go out because of COVID-19 and what’s going on. So with that, I wanted to give them some free groceries and be the helping hand that they need,” Westbrook said Tuesday. “I look at it as I’ve been put in this position to help others and I want to give back as much as I can to those that once took care of me.”
Westbrook, who’s entering his fourth NFL season, announced his community service intentions in a Twitter post four days before he and some helpful family members set up at Cameron Elementary and doled out 250 bags of essential items such as vegetable oil, canned foods, paper towels, oatmeal, cornbread, coffee, creamer and more.
Those who drove to the loading site were instructed to stay in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing guidelines and were handed their bag. For folks who were unable to make the trip, Westbrook collected a list of those addresses and delivered the groceries to their doorstep.
Westbrook, who also hosts an annual football camp in Cameron among other charitable endeavors, said his initial plan was to be at the school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., but “It was all gone in 2 hours,” he said.
“I didn’t think it was going to be as crazy as it was. I wasn’t expecting 250 families to be affected.”
Westbrook, a 2012 Yoe grad who went on to play at Blinn College then Oklahoma, was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2016 at the end of a scintillating senior season (80 receptions, 1,524 yards, 17 touchdowns) with the Sooners and won that year’s Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.
The Jaguars selected the 6-foot, 178-pounder in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft and Westbrook has since played in 38 games, compiling 159 catches, 1,716 yards and nine TDs.
With this year’s draft set to begin Thursday, Westbrook offered early congratulations to players who will begin their professional journeys this weekend and briefly reminisced about his special day, calling it a life-changing moment following years of hard work and overcoming adversity.
And speaking of difficult circumstances, Westbrook expressed his condolences for Yoe seniors and others around the state whose final year of high school has been altered by the health crisis.
“My sister is a senior and I don’t even have the words,” Westbrook said. “I just told her if there was anything she needs from me, I would help.”
Of course, because of the country’s current condition, the NFL’s offseason is influx. So, as for Year 4 in Jacksonville, Westbrook is working out by doing “anything you can in the backyard” but said right now the top priority is staying safe and that he’ll be ready to go when the time comes.
“Just one day at a time, trying to do whatever I can to stay healthy and praying everyone is doing the same,” he said.