Baylor Scott & White, Seton Medical Center and AdventHealth will administer COVID-19 vaccinations on behalf of Bell County, a local official announced.
During a news conference on Wednesday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said this partnership will allow the Bell County Public Health District — which has overseen the administration of 20,398 first doses and 7,173 second doses — to reach more Texas residents.
“Beginning next week, Bell County will allocate (doses) to each of these three health care providers, so that they can establish vaccination centers on their own campuses,” Blackburn said. “By working with these three providers, we have effectively and efficiently expanded our vaccination process.”
These health care providers will each receive 1,002 doses per week from the Bell County Public Health District, Blackburn said. The county’s top elected official also highlighted how Lampasas and Mills counties will each receive 198 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on a weekly basis from Bell County.
“As a (vaccination) hub, we are obligated to make a vaccine available beyond the borders of Bell County … in fact, we cannot restrict the vaccine by residency or address requirements at all,” Blackburn said. “Lampasas and Mills (counties) have not been receiving consistent doses, and in many weeks have not received any doses.”
These allocation transfers are slated to begin next week, and registration information is available online at bit.ly/3bwz7P0.