Even Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is feeling the impact of the reported labor shortages in Texas.
“In the comptroller’s office, we have about a 3,000 full-time employee count,” he said. “But that’s a lower number right now because it’s really hard to find employees … and some divisions have a much higher vacancy rate than others right now.”
On Wednesday, Hegar discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Texas economy when he met with the Temple Chamber of Commerce — a meeting that featured Temple Mayor Tim Davis, Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann.
“The outlook for businesses has been pretty consistent for the last year,” he said. “There are inflationary pressures, supply chains, and labor shortages … and obviously inflationary pressures and supply chains are going to get worked out, but the labor shortage worries me. I’m not sure how we’re going to fix that.”
However, Hegar — who manages the state treasury and monitors the state economy — said Texas is strategizing on “real solutions.”
“We were getting out talking about what we thought were going to be trends in the economy … and so during the pandemic a lot of the data points that we looked at were things called ‘non-traditional economic indicators,’” he said. “We pay attention to any kind of data we can get. During the pandemic, credit card companies allowed their data to be much more readily available so you could see what trends consumers were doing.”
Customer traffic at restaurants, movie theaters, hotels and airports were among these non-traditional economic indicators that his office utilized.
“Texas is very blessed to have an extremely diverse economy … and that diversity over the course of the last 10 years has really helped us weather some different downturns and upturns,” Hegar said.
However, every industry sector is vital to the state economy’s success, as Texas’ sales tax collection makes up 60% of the state’s public account, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.
Hegar, who also spoke to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, highlighted how Texas has recently benefited from taxes collected from automotive sales.
“We have just been astonished at automobile sales tax receipts,” Hegar said. “Prior to the pandemic, in August of 2019, the highest month of collections I had in the automobile sales tax and rental taxes in a single month were $488 million. The last eight months have averaged about $550 million. It is just surpassing expectations.”
However, he did not expect that trend to last.
“The first time we had a month that passed $500 million we said this won’t last long … and then about four months ago we had (approximately) $560 million,” Hegar said. “It’s trailed down now, but it is just astonishing what consumer spending is doing to this point.”
During the meeting, Hegar also noted how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the discussion on broadband access in Texas.
“It changed the discussion in internet and broadband access from rural economic development to also including public education, higher education and telemedicine. It totally changed the conversation,” he said. “So we literally have another $500 million coming for that to my office.”
Those funds will be partially applied to mapping current broadband accessibility and its related shortages in Texas.
“We’re going to map where those access points are needed, what the level of access that is out there, what the speed is out there … and that’s going to be something that’s constantly evolving and changing,” Hegar said. “Then we’ll start setting the metrics upon which we will distribute those dollars.”