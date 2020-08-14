BELTON — The wicker basket was filled to the brim with handmade facial coverings — 100 child-sized masks, to be exact.
Cousins Decland Berens, 6, and Charlie Berens, 5, gripped it by the sides and handed it to Miller Heights Elementary Principal Hope Orsag outside of her campus mid-Friday morning.
Jamie Berens, Charlie’s mother, and her sister, Beth Berens, made and donated the masks.
“We want our kids to go back to school, we know you want your kids back in school and that’s not going to happen if they don’t have masks,” Beth Berens said. “We just decided we’re going to donate to a whole bunch of schools.”
Miller Heights was just one of three stops for the Berens sisters. They planned to donate 100 masks each to Tarver Elementary School and North Belton Middle School. Typically they charge $5 for a child’s mask.
Overall, the sewing pair — who have been out of their normal jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic started — donated 300 masks to the three Belton Independent School District campuses.
“Wearing masks is a key mitigation strategy to keeping our students, staff and community safe this school year,” Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden said. “They’ll be required during the school day and for attendance at athletic events. Belton ISD will be taking an educational approach to support students at all ages in wearing them.”
Orsag — who leads a campus that has 83 percent of its students are economically disadvantaged, according to the Texas Education Agency — was grateful for the masks.
“It’s going to be really beneficial for us because we have a lot of students who may not be able to afford one,” she said. “For us to be able to provide one is going to be really important for their safety and everybody’s safety.”
Tarver Elementary Principal Brooke Itz emailed Orsag about the Berens wanting to donate masks, the Miller Heights principal said.
“I emailed Jaime and asked her if she would be willing to make some for us,” Orsag said. “She said how many. I kind of threw the number 100 out there. She emailed me a couple of days ago and told me, ‘They’re ready.’”
Although making the masks is rewarding, Jaime Berens said it can be costly. The most expensive part of mask making is the elastic, she said.
“It’s in short supply,” Jaime Berens said, adding that she once found some elastic that cost $300 — it lasted a week and a half. “It’s worth it. It’s fulfilling for us to help people.”
They have donated masks to the Temple VA, and they sell them, too.
The Miller Heights principal expects the masks will be put to good use once school starts on Sept. 8.
“They will be used for maybe students who don’t have one, can’t afford one or if students are here and maybe they lose it or forget it one day or kids maybe spill their lunch on it. Who knows?” Orsag said. “We felt like it was important to have a lot of extras for kids who may need them.”