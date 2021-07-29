Active cases of COVID-19 rose to more than 900 in Bell County on Thursday as infection and hospitalization rates continue to increase all over the state and country.
Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — also continues to see one of the highest rates in the state. Patients with COVID-19 now take up 14.12 percent of all hospital capacity in the region, the second highest rate in the state behind Trauma Service Area R, which includes Beaumont and Galveston, at 15.1 percent.
Despite many service areas nearing 15 percent hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday stripping local counties from putting capacity restrictions in place.
In the order, Abbott encouraged personal responsibility for all residents, encouraging residents to, “follow the safe practices they have already mastered.”
Previously, counties would have been able to limit capacity at certain businesses if the hospitalization rate for their service area remained above 15 percent for one week.
The Bell County Public Health District reported on its dashboard that the county now had 911 active reported cases of the virus — up 66 over Wednesday’s numbers. The county did not report any new deaths from the virus, remaining at 471 dead.
Increased cases have resulted in the incidence rate increasing to 251 cases per 100,000 people — the highest rate seen since the middle of February.
On Wednesday, Nikki Morrow, interim director of the district, continued to encourage residents to get vaccinated and protect themselves from the coronavirus and infectious delta variant.
“The greatest risk right now in our community is to those unvaccinated,” Morrow said. “Due to the significant increase in cases in our community, even fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask when in crowded public indoor settings, especially those who are more vulnerable, including those who are over age 65 or immunocompromised.”
Milam County
Other Central Texas counties, such as Milam County, have also seen an increase in their cases, though not to the same levels as Bell County.
On Thursday, Milam County reported that it was currently seeing 37 active cases of the virus. Officials said this was a significant increase over the start of the month where the county saw about six active cases.
County officials have reported one new death this week on Tuesday, the total now at 53, with seven residents currently hospitalized.
“Since January 1, 2021, the vaccine has been available and Milam County government has done just about everything we can to get anyone in the county who wants to get vaccinated, vaccinated,” County Judge Steve Young said. “This is a health and safety issue for every resident in this county as the virus affects all of us in many ways.”