The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county increased by two this week as active cases continue to rise.
The Bell County Public Health District reported one new death from the virus on Tuesday and a second on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 754 during the pandemic.
Costa Claver, epidemiologist with the health district, said the two new deaths both took place in the last two weeks of December. Both were men, one in his 40s from Killeen and the other in his 70s from Belton.
Active cases of the virus have also increased locally, with the district reporting 2,419 cases as of Wednesday. This is an increase of 343 active cases compared to Tuesday, which had 2,076 cases.
The increased cases brought the district’s incidence rate up to 666.53 cases per 100,000 people in the county.
So far during the pandemic, the district has seen a total of 37,452 reported cases of COVID-19, with 34,279 having recovered.
Regional hospitalizations
Similar to cases, hospitalizations of those with the virus have also been on the rise in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County.
On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard showed 10% of hospital beds in the area are now taken up by patients with the virus. This is a 0.87 percentage point increase compared to Tuesday, which had a rate of 9.13%.
Dashboard data also shows a total of 1,040 staffed hospital beds in the area, with 104 patients confirmed to have the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospitals in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple Independent School District showed four confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday, along with one probable case on its tracker.
The district’s confirmed cases included two at Temple High School, one at Travis Science Academy and one at Bonham Middle School.
Belton ISD reported 67 cases of the virus in the district, 15 of which were confirmed and 52 that were only probable.
Confirmed cases in the district included two at High Point Elementary, two at Belton Middle School, two at North Belton Middle School and two at South Belton Middle School. Cases also included one at Belton High School, four at Belton New Tech High School, one at Lake Belton High School and one in other buildings or departments.
Killeen ISD reported Wednesday that the district had no positive cases of COVID-19 among its student or staff population.
Local vaccinations, testing
In Temple, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing are available at many local stores and pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Although some locations require appointments — which can be done online or over the phone — others allow for walk-in visits. People can search for the nearest vaccine location by calling 1-800-232-0233.