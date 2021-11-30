Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped to only a few in recent weeks in Milam County, though officials are still cautious about possible variants.
On Tuesday, Milam County Judge Steve Young said the county currently only had four active cases of the virus, with one person hospitalized. The county has also seen a total of 90 deaths from the virus, with 2,144 reported cases and 2,140 reported recoveries.
With the county still offering free testing, Young said officials are looking out for any new variants such as omicron.
“We get out of one mess and here is another one,” Young said. “How that is going to affect us, Lord only knows, but yeah, I am worried about it.”
Young said only about 11,000 of the county’s 24,754 residents — about 44% — have been fully vaccinated, leaving many who could still spread the variant.
County officials previously saw vaccinations rate rise with the spread of the delta variant, and later when boosters for older adults were available.
Now, Young said the county has seen its vaccination rate slow even with boosters being available to all adults.
Local cases
In Bell County, the public health district reported a slight increase of 14 active cases Tuesday for a total of 190.
The increase of cases also raised the incidence rate to 52.35 cases of the virus per 100,000 people in the county. Data from the district also showed no new deaths as a result of the virus, with the total remaining at 745.
The district had reported five new deaths on Monday, with those having occurred between Oct. 28 and Nov. 17.
Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, said the deaths included a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s and two women in their 70s.
During the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 34,537 reported cases of the virus, with 33,602 of those having recovered.
Regionally, Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — saw an increase in its hospitalization rate Tuesday.
The service area saw the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients rise by 0.47 percentage points. The area now has 3.48% of available hospital beds taken up by patients with the virus.
School cases
Temple Independent School District continued to not report any confirmed active cases of COVID-19 on its online dashboard Tuesday, with only one probable case on its tracker.
Belton ISD showed on its dashboard four active cases of the virus, with three probable and only one confirmed. The lone confirmed case is located at Tarver Elementary.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said Tuesday that the district continued to not have any active cases of the virus at its campuses.
Killeen ISD reported only six active cases of the virus on its dashboard, with five students and one staff member.