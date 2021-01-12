The Bell County Public Health District received its first 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release.
Doses were delivered at 11:45 a.m., and Bell County Judge David Blackburn will host a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the vaccination process.
“This press conference will be held in the newly renovated courtroom on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, located at 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton,” Stafford said. “Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, plans to attend the meeting virtually.”
The news conference will be available to watch online at bit.ly/2LrQur5